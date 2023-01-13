Dentacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million (DCN)

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $80.51 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com.

Dentacoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

