Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading 20% Higher

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating) traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,021,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 237,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Desert Gold Ventures Trading Up 30.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

