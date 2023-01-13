Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 220

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on M&G in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 181 ($2.21) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded M&G from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.37.

M&G Price Performance

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

