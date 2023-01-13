Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

