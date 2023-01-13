Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of DHC opened at $0.82 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $196.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 9th.
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
