DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.55.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

