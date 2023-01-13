Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

DX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,595. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $664.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DX. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dynex Capital by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

