Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.54-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eagle Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $431.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $53.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.50). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 235,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,291 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

