Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,788,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.92. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $172.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

