Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDNMY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edenred from €59.00 ($63.44) to €63.00 ($67.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Edenred Stock Up 3.5 %

EDNMY opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

