Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of EBTC opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $438.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,293.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,141 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $39,855.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,293.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 25.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

