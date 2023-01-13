Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Shares of EQX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Director Lenard Boggio purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

