Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Equitable Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 93.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,187,000 after buying an additional 1,337,999 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

