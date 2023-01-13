Ergo (ERG) Price Up 59.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 59.6% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00009191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $121.99 million and $1.14 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,521.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00428054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.00840993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00107674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.61 or 0.00612086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00214211 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,676,319 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

