Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 18,500 shares traded.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 77.30%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

