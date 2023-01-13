Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $17.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of EURN opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. Analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,511,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.