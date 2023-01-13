European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Raised to $19.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EWCZ. Citigroup dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

EWCZ stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.14. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,998,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 616,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

