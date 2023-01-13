EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.98

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 412900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,386,000.00 and a beta of 1.14.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.65 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $117,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,864.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $352,380. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

