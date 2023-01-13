Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Exelon by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,534,000 after buying an additional 2,118,839 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exelon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after buying an additional 2,212,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after buying an additional 144,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

