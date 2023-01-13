Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.41

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.41 and last traded at C$14.41, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.66.

FRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

The company has a market cap of C$378.42 million and a PE ratio of -16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.62.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.17).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

