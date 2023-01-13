First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $424.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.55.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First of Long Island by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First of Long Island by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in First of Long Island by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

