Francis Mckay Sells 1,500 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francis Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69.

JBL stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,998. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

