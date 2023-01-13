Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$195.25.

FNV traded up C$0.84 on Friday, hitting C$197.76. The company had a trading volume of 163,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,854. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$188.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$173.05. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$151.08 and a 12-month high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$396.93 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total value of C$1,148,791.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,959,791.46. Also, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,364 shares in the company, valued at C$31,855,980. Insiders have sold a total of 38,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,205 in the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

