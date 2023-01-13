Frax Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $12.79 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

