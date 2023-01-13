FY2023 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Increased by Analyst

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Five Below Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

FIVE stock opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.56 and its 200-day moving average is $145.81. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $193.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

