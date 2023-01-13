Gas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.06 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00011684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $133.06 million and $4.57 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003068 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00424223 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.62 or 0.29963729 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.39 or 0.00964481 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.