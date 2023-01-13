Gemini Dollar Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005053 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $612.34 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

