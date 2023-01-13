Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $17.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOD. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

GOOD stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.04 million, a PE ratio of -333.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.05.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.14 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

