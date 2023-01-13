Goldfinch (GFI) Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $14.87 million and $201,747.21 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00426186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,960.40 or 0.30102350 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.91 or 0.00928818 BTC.

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,135,286 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

