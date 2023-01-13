Guggenheim Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $408.07.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.0 %

LULU opened at $314.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.97. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.