GYEN One Day Trading Volume Hits $464,857.57 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $42.07 million and approximately $464,857.57 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00425399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,970.90 or 0.30046788 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00910325 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

