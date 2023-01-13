GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.68.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.21. 76,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

