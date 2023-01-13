GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,003,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,381,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $186.30. The stock had a trading volume of 631,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.79 and its 200 day moving average is $179.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $218.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

