Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Up 0.8%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €13.16 ($14.15) and last traded at €13.06 ($14.04). 46,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.96 ($13.94).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $939.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.