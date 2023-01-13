Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Raised to $8.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 676,273 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

