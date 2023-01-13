Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.94

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $549.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

