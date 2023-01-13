Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.94

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $549.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
