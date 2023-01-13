Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €1.62 ($1.74) and last traded at €1.63 ($1.75). 385,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.68 ($1.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The stock has a market cap of $499.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.