Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Raised to $4.30

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRTG. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $59.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.62. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.59). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $165.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 229,995 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $317,393.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,319,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 229,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $317,393.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 158,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.



