Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.24

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00021237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $154.90 million and approximately $323,866.19 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.18741952 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $309,308.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

