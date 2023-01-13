HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Stock Down 1.0 %

HPQ stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

