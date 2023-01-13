HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.55.

NYSE HUBS opened at $306.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.90 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $596.17.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,975,140. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 176.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after buying an additional 208,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

