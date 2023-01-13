i3 Energy Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.17 (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

i3 Energy Stock Performance

Shares of I3E stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 21.90 ($0.27). The stock had a trading volume of 3,866,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,940. i3 Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 12.40 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.21 million and a PE ratio of 434.00.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

