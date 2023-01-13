ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 134,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,076,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm has a market cap of $984.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 210.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

