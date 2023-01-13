Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Ingenia Communities Group Stock Up 12.5 %
INGEF opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. Ingenia Communities Group has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
About Ingenia Communities Group
