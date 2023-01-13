Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ingenia Communities Group Stock Up 12.5 %

INGEF opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. Ingenia Communities Group has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Get Ingenia Communities Group alerts:

About Ingenia Communities Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'. With a positive impact on more than 10,850 residents each and every day, our commitment to all stakeholders is to perform with integrity, foster respect for all and build community through continuous improvement in everything we do.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.