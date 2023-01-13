Insider Buying: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Acquires 88,048 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Mendlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, John Mendlein acquired 36,631 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 2,968,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,599,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $524.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

