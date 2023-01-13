Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells $140,291.25 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,859,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bowlero Price Performance

Bowlero stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Bowlero Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bowlero in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.