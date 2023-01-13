Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells $140,291.25 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWLGet Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,859,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bowlero Price Performance

Bowlero stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bowlero in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.