Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $2,750,000.00 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $255.07 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

