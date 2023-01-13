Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $133,860.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $133,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Coastal Financial stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a market cap of $597.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 100.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

