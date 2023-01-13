Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells 41,482 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,514,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,788,046.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $2,772,403.20.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.54. 150,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,158. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.78.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after acquiring an additional 412,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth approximately $23,020,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $10,960,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

