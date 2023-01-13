Insider Selling: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) EVP Sells 3,231 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) EVP Melissa Heidman sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $19,902.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $286.74 million, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

